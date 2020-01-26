Home

Thomas Steiner


1938 - 2020
Thomas Steiner Obituary
Thomas Steiner, 81, passed away at his home January 17, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born December 11, 1938 in Tallmadge, the son of the late Thomas and Irene Steiner Sr. Thomas was a bricklayer and member of the Local #7 in Akron. In his free time he enjoyed trap shooting. He will always be remembered as a hardworker and a caring person, but more than anything he was devoted to his family. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Paula Steiner; sons James (Lori) Steiner and Stuart Steiner; grandchildren: Tim, Megan, and Jasmine; sister, Marie (Mark) Spickard; sister-in-law, Diana (Walter) Schell; brother-in-law, Forest (Robin) Malone; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
