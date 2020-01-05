|
|
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Thomas T. Lucas, 81, passed away January 2, 2020. He was born in Akron, graduating from Garfield High School in 1956. Tom retired from Babcock and Wilcox as well as Bridgestone Firestone. He enjoyed gardening, crafting period weapons, watching the Cleveland Indians and vacationing at the beaches in North Carolina while sipping on a cool glass of Jack Daniels. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary; brother, Matthew; and daughter, Doreen Lucas; he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty; son, Jeff (Robin); granddaughter, Nicole (Devin) Long; grandpuppy, Archie. Cremation has taken place and the family will be having private services. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020