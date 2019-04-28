Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Thomas W. Arrington

Thomas W. Arrington Obituary
Thomas W. Arrington

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Thomas W. Arrington, 67, passed away April 21, 2019. Tom was born in Cincinnati but spent most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls.

Tom was an avid Browns fan and an artist who created many wonderful oil paintings. He enjoyed playing golf, billiards, ping pong, foosall, and poker with his friends and three sons.

Preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Bessie Arrington; he is survived by his sister, Susie (Jerry); brother, Virgil (Carol); wife,

Teresa; sons, Jason, Adam (Elena), and Mathew (Andrea); grandchildren, Gianna, James, and Jonathan.

"Cheer up, nothing is forever. See you up there!"

~ Thomas W. Arrington



The family will be holding private services. To send condolences or sign the guest book, visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
