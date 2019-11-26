|
STOW -- Thomas W. Rathbun, 77, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away peacefully on his birthday November 23, 2019. Tom was a dedicated worker, employed at Shaw Body Shop for 57 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and volunteering at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 918 in Cuyahoga Falls, where he achieved the Pilgrim Degree of Merit, the highest degree of merit available, an achievement he was most proud of. He was also a past president of the FOPA. Friend to many, Tom never met a stranger. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Marian Rathbun. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pamela; daughters, Amy (Tony) Demasi of Cuyahoga Falls, and Tracy (Chad) Thiery of Concord, NC; grandchildren, Sarah and Ashley Demasi, and Parker Thiery; brothers, Philip (Cheryl) Rathbun, and William (Patricia) Rathbun; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Summa Hospice, and all the family and friends who offered their prayers and support these past few weeks. In keeping with Tom's wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 4444 State Road in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Hospice, 141 N. Forge St., Akron, Ohio 44304, or . Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 26, 2019