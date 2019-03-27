Home

A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
440-260-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc.
18149 Bagley Road
Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
Thomas W Rumbaugh, age 78, was the beloved husband of 28 years to Natalie (nee Brackenrich); loving father of Lisa Hardesty (Scott); dearest son of the late Wayne and Penny (nee Barto); dear brother of Linda Harrison; cherished uncle of Thomas and Joshua Harrison; dear son-in-law of Joyce Brackenrich, Edward Gundich and the late Gary Brackenrich; also survived by cousins, many dear friends and especially his four legged companions "Jack & Aja".

He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44106. Funeral services Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. Final resting place, Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will receive friends THURSDAY, 4 TO 7 P.M. at the A. RIPEPI & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 18149 BAGLEY ROAD, MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS (WEST OF I-71).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
