THEN AND NOW Thomas W. Samaras, 56, passed away from complications on November 9, 2019 after a recent minor medical procedure. He was born July 26, 1963 in Akron, the son of William and Mary Ann Samaras. Thomas will always be remembered as a devoted husband and father. He was a proud Marine who loved his country. Professionally, he worked as a photographer in his family business and also managed properties. He was also an avid animal lover. Thomas is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann Samaras. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Ruth Ann Samaras; son, Austin Samaras (USMC); father, Bill Samaras; siblings, Bill, Karen (Jeff), and John (Katreva) Samaras; neices Erika, Kristin, and Stella; nephew Michael; many family and friends. A celebration of his life has been held. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions may be made to: your favorite local animal charity and/or SAM Center "Serving Area Military" (413 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646) Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019