Thomas W. Shafer Thomas W. Shafer, 58, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away at Cleveland Clinic, Akron General, surrounded by his family on September 8, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Fort Campbell, Ky. and resided in Cuyahoga Falls most of his life. Tom loved animals and spending time outdoors. He had the gift of gab and befriended everyone he met. He was preceded in death by his father, Captain Thomas J. Shafer, U.S. Army; grandparents, Marshall and Dorothy Shafer, Thelma and Ralph Booth; step-sister, Sarah Shaw. Thomas is survived by mother, Patricia Shafer-Shaw; step-father, Thomas Shaw; son, Richard Shafer; partner, (Abby Morrill); son, Cory Shafer, partner, (Lauren Bernot); daughter, Megan Shafer, husband (Jake Dearden); grandson, Grant Shafer; his sister, Michele Lamb (Matt) and their children, Ivy, Evan, Aaron; uncle, Fred Booth (Jane); cousins, Shannon Repp and Lisa Fawcett; and the mother of his children, Laurie (Baum) Shafer. He will be remembered for his great laugh, big heart and love of his family. Special thanks and gratitude to Cleveland Clinic, Akron General nurses and doctors for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and friends may call two hours prior to a 7 pm memorial service on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019