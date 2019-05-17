Dr. Thomas W. Sharkey



AKRON -- Dr. Thomas W. Sharkey, 91, passed away May 15, 2019. He was born in Niles, Ohio to Dominic and Mary Sharkey. Tom served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He attended Kent State and Ohio Universities going on to receive a Doctorate in Business Administration from the Indiana University in 1964. Tom was a professor at the University of Akron from 1955 to 1969. He later served as executive vice-president for Dillon Construction Co. and Bauer Enterprises.



Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Eleanore; his brothers, Jerome, Bernard and Ken; he is survived by his children, Thomas (Jan) Sharkey, Susan Sharkey and Karen (Dave) Neila; grandchildren, Tom, Mike, Eleanore, Carolyn Sharkey, Nicole Neila and Joseph Artzner; and six great-grandchildren; as well as his partner of 11 years, Rosemary Labadie Draves.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seiberling Nature Realm, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron, OH 44313, (330) 865-8065.