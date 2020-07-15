Thomas Waite Witner, of Medina, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on July 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Tom was the youngest of four sons born to Joseph and Mary Waite Witner on February 15, 1927 in Akron, Ohio. Following his graduation from Buchtel High School, Tom was drafted into the U.S. Army at the end of World War II and was honorably discharged following two years of service. He then went on to earn a B.A. in economics from Wooster College where he played shortstop for the Wooster baseball team. Tom worked many years for B.F. Goodrich before moving to NC to complete his career in textile sales. Tom married Marilyn Kuethe in 1950, and they had five children. They were married 37 years until her death in 1987. In 1988, he married Charlene Bond and moved back to Ohio. In addition to his parents and his first wife, Tom was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph, Richard, and David Witner; his stepdaughter, Melinda Remington; and step son-in-law, Michael McKimmy. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Charlene Witner of the home; his children, Diane (Seth) Labovitz of Salisbury, NC, Lora (Tedd) Jett of Harrisonburg, VA, Amy Glasgow (Rusty Kimmich) of Pfafftown, NC, Thomas (Kendra) Witner, Jr. of Charlotte, NC. and Andrew (Teresa) Witner of Clemmons, NC; stepdaughters, Melissa (Jeff) Wert of Medina, OH and Jennifer (David) Elzemeyer of Akron, OH; and step son-in-law, Tim Remington of Medina, OH. Also left to cherish his memory are his many grandchildren, Christian (Luciana) Barnes, Thad (Lisa) Barnes, Elizabeth (Mark) Cameron, Emma Labovitz, Madeline Labovitz, Kevin (Adrienne) Jett, Katherine (Chad) Morris, Adam (Giselle) Glasgow, Molly (David) Woods, Mitch (Jennifer) Glasgow, Jay Glasgow, Hannah Witner, Rachel Witner, Will (Clara) Witner, Jack Witner, Sam Witner; and step granddaughter, Lauren (David) Luc. Tom has 11 great grandchildren with twins due in October, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Tom dearly loved his family and projected a refreshingly positive outlook on life, often commenting "I'm the luckiest guy around" even up to his last days. Almost as deep as his love for his family was his passion for baseball whether playing, coaching, or following his beloved Cleveland Indians. Tom will always be remembered for his legendary quick wit and sense of humor, which his family never tires of recounting. He was a devout Christian and most recently attended New Covenant Community Church in Akron. The family would like to thank Tom's devoted caregivers, Laura, Donna, Hazel, and Heather who have looked after him and Charlene so lovingly. Private services will be held at a future date. Memorials may be made to Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan; New Covenant Community Church, Akron, Ohio; or to a charity of one's choice
