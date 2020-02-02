|
The Rev. Thomas Warren "Tom" Otto The courageous, humble and honorable Rev. Thomas Warren "Tom" Otto, age 78, of Gainesville, FL, died Jan. 26, 2020 peacefully at home. He was born in Barberton, OH on Aug. 21, 1941. Howard and Lillian Otto reared him on their rural farm between Marshallville and Canal Fulton, OH. He graduated from Northwest High School and the University of Mount Union, the latter for which he played football 1964-68. He also earned master's degrees from Loyola University of Chicago (Educational Administration and Supervision) and United Seminary of Dayton, OH, (Divinity). Tom's family includes his wife Annie of 54 years; his daughters Heidi Salmon (Christopher) of Melbourne Village, FL and Liesl O'Dell (Jimmy) of Gainesville, FL; eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren; his siblings Carol Perrine of Doylestown, Margaret Nettle (Larry) of Canal Fulton and Jimmy Otto (Charlene) of Hawaii, and their families; his Aunt Mable Otto; cousins Mark, Donnie and Danny Otto, Janice Cogswell and Larry Blanc, and many relatives in Ohio, Florida and Alabama, as well as friends and extended family in many other locations. Tom's oral history is available on YouTube under "An Oral History with Thomas W. Otto." His earthly remains will be cremated by Milam Funeral Home in Gainesville, FL. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. at The Atrium, 2431 N.W. 41st Street, Gainesville, FL 32606. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Atrium Garden Club Fund (address above) in memory of Tom Otto, who loved working in the garden, will be appreciated.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020