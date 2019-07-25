Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
VFW
6000 New Milford Rd
Ravenna, OH
1938 - 2019
Thomas William Ellis Obituary
Thomas William Ellis

Thomas William Ellis, age 80, passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born on November 12, 1938 in Akron to the late William Ellis and Ruth Burr. Tom was a long distance truck driver for 50 years and served our country in the National Guard. He enjoyed feeding his birds and squirrels and loved his cat, Blackie. Tom was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.

Preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Ellis; siblings, John, Jim and Bobby Ellis, Larry Dice, Carol Schaffer and Karen Jay; and step-daughter, Cathy Carper; he is survived by his children, Thomas "Butch" Shingleton of Warren, Joseph (Michelle) Ellis of Florida, Tammy Melton of Alabama; step-children, Jerry Facemire of Florida, Jeannie Kieffer of Rootstown, Randy Facemire of West Virginia and John (Tammy) Facemire of Wyoming; brother, Floyd "Tike" Ellis; best bud, William "Bill" Waltz; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life will be 12-3pm Friday, July 26, at the VFW, 6000 New Milford Rd. Ravenna, Ohio 44266. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local animal shelter.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 25, 2019
