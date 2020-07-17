1/1
Thomas William Hanley III
Thomas William Hanley III, age 75, passed away on July 14, 2020. Born in Akron, he graduated from Hoban High School and Kent State University, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Thomas retired from the Akron Police Department as a Lieutenant after 35 years of service. He was a member of Oak Hill Presbyterian Church for 48 years where he served as a longtime member of the Christian Education Committee. Thomas also volunteered with the Humane Society of Summit County. His hobbies included traveling, gardening, reading (especially history books) and feeding his backyard birds and squirrels. Preceded in death by his brothers, Dennis, Robert and Richard; he is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary; daughter, Rachel Hanley; brother, Gary (Marjorie) Hanley; sister, Susan (Mike) Tsavaris; loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews; and brother-in-law, Chris Mendell. Family and friends will be received Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where Funeral service will immediately follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. A livestream of the service will be available to view on the Hopkins Lawver Facebook page. Burial will take place Monday at 2:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. The family suggests memorials to The Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Road, Twinsburg, OH 44087; or Oak Hill Presbyterian Church, 2406 Ardwell Avenue, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 17, 2020.
July 17, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
