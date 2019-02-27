Home

Thomas Lowe
Thomas William Lowe, Sr.

Thomas William, Lowe, Sr., 74, of Columbus, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Columbus Regional Hospital.

Mr. Lowe was an Air Force Veteran who enjoyed multiple forms of Motorsports including Indy Car and NASCAR. He also enjoyed football and college basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Eva (Lamb) Lowe.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Cheryl A. Lowe; sons, Thomas W. Lowe, Jr., and fiance, Emily Morris of Bedford, and George M. (Pamela) Lowe of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandsons, Hayden T. Lowe and Jacob W. Lowe both of Columbus; and brothers, Dennis M. (Brenda) Lowe and George A. (Patsy) Lowe, both of Akron, Ohio. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made in Thomas Lowe's name to either the Bartholomew County Humane Society (bartholomewhumane.org or the Columbus Animal Shelter (columbus.in.gov). Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.Myers-Reed.com.

Myers-Reed Chapel on 25th St. is serving the Lowe family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
