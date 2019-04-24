Home

Thomas Wright Brown Obituary
Thomas Wright Brown Jr.

Thomas Wright Brown Jr., 64, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. He was a graduate of Coventry Sr. High School (1973). He retired from Portage Mold & Die in Ravenna as a machinist/mold maker in 2005. He is survived by his loving companion Jody Phillips; sister Linda Murphy; nephew Brian Murphy; and niece Bridget Henson. Tom loved traveling to beaches, his most favorite being Key West. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 12:00 PM. Interment Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Crohn's & Colitis Foundation (733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.) Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
