Thomas Zaratsian, Sr.



On Sunday July, 14 2019, Thomas Zaratsian Sr., age 84, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord, surrounded by his loving family.



Thomas was born January 3, 1935, and spent his entire life as an Akron resident. He made a life for his family as the owner and operator of Tom's Automotive until he retired at the age of 70. He was known for his quick wit, strong will and family values. His greatest pride and joy was his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Hachik; and mother, Gelena; sisters, Shockey, Marie, Betty; brother, G.I.; sister-in-law, Peggy (Jerry); and granddaughter, Michelle. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie; sister-in-law, Mary (William, dec.), Freddy (Delia), Charlie (Irene), Steve (Renee), and Mike (Sharon). His four children, Thomas (Judy), G.I. (Joanne), Kathy (Derek), and Tony (Dana); grandchildren, Dan (Amber), Stephanie (Chad), G.I. (Annie), Chris (Annette), Andrea (Nick), April, Nick, Jake, and Jessa; great grandchildren, Ashley, Gavin, Harper, Vivian, Lilly, Quinn and Kendall. As well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.



While Thomas will be sorely missed, he has left us with a lifetime of wonderful memories.



The family will gather on Saturday, July 20, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m, at St. Francis De Sales Parish at 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron, OH 44319. Inurnment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis De Sales Church or Special Wish Cleveland Chapter, 23 Public Square, Brecksville, OH 44141. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 17, 2019