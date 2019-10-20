|
William H. H. Thomson, 75, peacefully entered into eternal life on October 12, 2019 following complications from an ongoing heart condition. William was born to Robert and Louise Thomson on July 28, 1944 in Akron, Ohio. He was a proud, lifelong resident of Akron. He met the love of his life, Sharon A. Thomson (Graham) in 1962, and they were happily married for 52 years. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sons, Nathaniel Thomson (Katie Pearce) and Jacob Thomson; grandsons, Elliot and Orin Thomson; sisters, Kay Black (William) and Carolyn Crocker (Ted); uncle, Donald R. Thomson (Carolyn); cousin, Nancy Wilson; sisters-in-law, Gail Anderson (Larry) and Vicki Graham; along with many other family members and friends who knew him to be a caring and loving person. William was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert D. Thomson. William graduated from Archbishop Hoban High School 1962, attended The Ohio Sate University where he earned a Bachelor's in Mechanical Engineering and attended the University of Akron graduating with Master's in Business Administration. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer at The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 35 years and was a partner at Wire Tough for 15 years. He remained a loyal alumnus to Hoban and OSU. He loved serving on Hoban's Alumni Association, Booster Club, Science Olympiad, and attending weekend sporting events for nearly 30 years. He was honored with a Distinguished Alumnus award from Hoban in March 2018. William and Sharon attended an OSU football game each year, which they were able to do the weekend before he passed. He was a member of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul at Saint Victor's Catholic Church, where he and Sharon attended weekly service. William loved his family, friends, and community. His presence will be dearly missed. Please join William's family at Saint Victor's Catholic Church, 3435 Everett Rd., Richfield, OH 44286, for a service and celebration of his life on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Family and friends will gather at 10 a.m., mass will at be held at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Society of Saint Vincent de Paul at Saint Victor's Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019