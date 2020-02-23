|
) Thora, 99 1/2, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 19 after a long battle with dementia. Thora lived life to the fullest, traveling, volunteering, being an RN, sewing, and being active in her church. She was a second generation RN. Her daughters and granddaughter also became nurses. A love of travel lead her to the Holy Land, Ireland, and Europe . She enjoyed delivering MOW and working at Good Neighbors of CF. She like d to keep busy so her family dubbed her "The Energizer Bunny." She was preceded in death by Louis, her husband of 65 years. She is survived by daughters, Kathy (Ken) Durst, Christine (Fred) Walton; granddaughter, Amanda (Andy) Croasmun; great-grandchildren: Molly, Lucas and Ethan. Per her wishes Thora's body was donated to NEOUCOM Rootstown, where her her husband and father preceded her. Memorial service will be March 1st at the NW Church of Christ at 737 Northwest. Ave., Tallmadge. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. The family suggests memorials be made to Good Neighbors of CF or Mobile Meals Inc. instead of flowers.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020