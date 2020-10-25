Thurman Carter passed away on October 7, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. Born on August 21, 1931 in Covington, Va., to Lorene (Miller) and Eugene S. Carter, Thurm lived most of his life in Mogadore, Ohio. In Covington he married his high school sweetheart, (Sally) Joanne Hamm. They moved to Akron and he was employed for 30 years at General Tire's Chemical Plant. He enjoyed spending time watching his two son's baseball games and wrestling matches. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joanne; brother, Eldene; sister, Arlene Jamison; brothers-in-law, Barry Jamison, Ed Hamm, O.C. Hamm; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Alexander, Phyllis Hamm; and grandson, Michael Carter. Thurm is survived by sister, Carolene Perkins; brother-in-law, Wayne Alexander; sons, Derrill (Cheryl) and Alan (Paula); grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Brett) Dorsey and Alaina (Troy Turney) Carter; great grandchildren, Nathyn, Kaylee, Callah, Everly, Tana and twin girls (due in December). Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27th at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260 with Pastor Brett Dorsey officiating. Family and friends will be received for visitation prior to the service on Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com