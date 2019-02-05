Thurman F. Dye



Thurman F. Dye, 97, passed away on February 2, 2019. Thurman was born January 6, 1922 in Reedsville, Ohio the son of Thomas and Elma Dye. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in World War II in the Battle of the Bulge.



Thurman was retired 35 years, after 42 years of service at Goodyear Tire. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 8975. He attended Hemlock Grove Christian Church.



Thurman was preceded in death by his wife, Kate; son, Michael; brothers, Harry, Charles, and James; sisters, Martha Lou, Lucy, and Amy. He is survived by children, Teresa Collins, Thomas (Bonnie) Dye; grandchildren, Shaun Dye, Winston (Shannon) Collins, and Tracy Dye; great-granddaughters, Britney and Jordon Dye and Meredith Collins; great-great-granson, Garret Davis; and companion, Helen Swartz.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice or the Summit County Humane Society.



Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St.) where a memorial service will take place at 6 p.m.



"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Loves leaves a memory no one can steal." Like so many others of the Greatest Generation, he was a good man. He will be missed. He will not be forgotten.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 5, 2019