Loved and adored by all was called home to be with the Angels Wednesday November 11, 2020 at 7:26 pm Survived by parents, Brandon and Kelly York; and the love of her life, Aaron Cook; grandparents and relatives of Akron, Ohio, Vermillion, Ohio/ Canton, Ohio and Ellijay, Ga. Quoted by Scott Hosier, Tiffany's Uncle. Isn't it Ironic that Tiffany went home to be with Jesus on Veterans Day....A day when we honor soldiers for their sacrifice for our freedom. Tiffany was a warrior, a fighter for a cause that takes lives of children and adults everyday. A warrior who fought for a cure so they might live, breathe the air some of us take for granted. I'm proud of Tiffany and what she fought for because she lived on a battle field where their was no opportunity to rest until the battle was won. WE LOVE YOU TIFFANY, Your not just our little warrior.... YOU ARE A.... HERO. Friends and family may call 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr., Cuyahoga Falls, where Pastor Joe Pryor will officiate funeral services 1 p.m. Monday, November 16th. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.