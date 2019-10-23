|
|
(Forshey) 1952-2019 Sink (Forshey), Tillie Marlene of Eaton, Ohio passed away October 17th 2019 at Dayton Hospice with her Daughter by her side in Dayton Ohio. Tillie was Born January 15, 1952. She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Deloris Forshey; her brothers, Norman Forshey Jr., David Forshey, and Earl Forshey. She is survived by her brother, Robert Forshey of Kingwood, W. Wa. and her three children and their spouse's, James Wells Jr. and Sonya Wells of Akron, OH, William Wells of Akron, OH and Stacey Yingling (Wells) and Dale Yingling of Eaton, OH; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She grew up in Tallmadge, Ohio. She loved her Campfires and spending time with her family and friends. A Memorial will be held at a later date in Akron, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 23, 2019