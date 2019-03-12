Tim Hauck



Tim Hauck, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



He was a resident of Springfield Township since 1986 and retired from Reiter Dairy with 35 years of service. Tim was an avid lover of MOPAR cars and was given the nickname, "Stick" by his dear friend the late "Akron Arlen" Vanke.



His wonderful smile and truly giving heart will be greatly missed.



Preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Helen Foley; Tim is survived by his wife of 20 years, Marie; children, Samantha Mullens, David (Crystal) Hauck and Whitney Hauck; grandchildren, Braydon, Adrianna, Arianna, Leilani and Kiersten; brother, Michael Hauck; sister, Linda LaRubbio; special friends, Jim LeMasters, Christopher Robinson and David Sowers; along with other relatives and many friends.



Tim's family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14th at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton from 4 to 8 p.m.



A graveside committal service will be held Friday, March 15th at 1 p.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park (section V).



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Autism Speaks at www.myautism.org or a donation to support veterans.