Tim Patterson, 70, passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2019. A longtime Akron resident, he was born January 6, 1949 in Greensburg, PA. Tim enjoyed watching the Steelers, NASCAR, taking road trips, reading and spending time with family. He was preceded in death by parents, James and Jean Patterson, and sister, Patricia. Tim is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra; daughter, Melissa (David) Johnson; grandson, Tyler; and sisters, Terry and Aaron. Cremation will take place. No services will be held at this time. In Tim's memory, please consider a contribution to TravisMills.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019