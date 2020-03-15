|
|
Timothy Alan Mesek, age 61, of Akron, Ohio passed away unexpectedly while vacationing in Mexico, celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary with his beautiful bride, Leslie. Tim's effervescent nature and warm smile are what he is best known for. A kindred spirit to all, it was hard not to be in a good mood whenever he was around. Tim lived a good life; he lived simply, he loved fully, asked for little, and gave whenever it was asked of him. Whether it was his time or physical labor, he was always there if a friend, family member or neighbor needed his help. He volunteered a lot of his time at his alma mater, St. Vincent- St. Mary High School, where he helped on various construction projects, including the Costigan building, the athlete's field house, and the library. The passion he had for his work was the same passion he had for life itself. A creative visionary and an accomplished carpenter, his presence and personality can be found in the details of any of his finished works. Tim was an avid biker and outdoorsman. You could find him on the towpath in Akron on a sunny day, sporting one of his fancy bikes he was so proud of. Tim was able to see the beauty in everyone and everything. He always had a compliment ready and he always looked on the bright side. No matter how hopeless any situation was, Tim could be counted on to find the one silver lining or the "lesson" to be learned in any tough spot. His spirit will be forever felt any time someone looks at a picture of him and sees that bright smile that could light up a room. His friends and loved ones will also remember him for his contagious laugh and his pull-apart magnet glasses. Tim was preceded in death by his father, Frank Mesek; brother, Mike Mesek; father-in-law, John Haas and just recently, his sweet mother-in-law, Mary Patricia Haas; and last but not least, his "outlaw" cohort, Michael Downey - the two are smiling down on us from heaven while sipping on a craft beer, no doubt. Tim is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Mesek; children, Emily Walters (Matt), Jack, and Harrison; and his 3 Y O grandson, Henry, who affectionately referred to him as "Poppy." He is also survived by his mother, Barb Mesek; siblings, Dave Mesek (Lani), Laura Hunt (Dave), Joel Mesek (Karen), Nancy Leerschool (Bert), and Todd Mesek (Camelia); a special Uncle, Louie Jabor; many brothers and sisters-in-law and many loving nieces and nephews. The loss of Tim is a great one, but his spirit will live on through the many laughs and memories; those of us who knew him were truly lucky. A wonderful husband, father, son, brother, and friend, he will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Hilary Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn. The family will receive friends on Thursday at St. Hilary Church from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Vincent - St. Mary High School, 15 N. Maple St., Akron 44303.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020