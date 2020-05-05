Timothy Albert Kniss, born October 5, 1958, was called home to God on Friday, May 1, 2020. A private viewing was held for his family, and he has been interred at Glendale Cemetery. A memorial Mass and celebration of life calling hours will be held at a later date. For a full obituary and a place to leave stories and memories of Tim, please visit www.anthonyfh.com. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.