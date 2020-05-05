Timothy Albert Kniss
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Albert Kniss, born October 5, 1958, was called home to God on Friday, May 1, 2020. A private viewing was held for his family, and he has been interred at Glendale Cemetery. A memorial Mass and celebration of life calling hours will be held at a later date. For a full obituary and a place to leave stories and memories of Tim, please visit www.anthonyfh.com. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Viewing
Glendale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
330.928.1313
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved