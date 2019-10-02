Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Benton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Allen Benton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Allen Benton Obituary
Timothy Allen Benton Timothy Allen Benton, 56, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Akron and was a printer by trade having been employed by Austin Tape & Label. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Linda (Garman) Benton. He is survived by his daughters, Abbigail and Megan Benton; mother of his children, Rhonda L. Benton; brothers, Thomas (Melanie) and William Benton; nieces, Brittany, Lauren and Leah; and nephew, Benjamin. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now