|
|
Timothy Allen Benton Timothy Allen Benton, 56, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Akron and was a printer by trade having been employed by Austin Tape & Label. He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Linda (Garman) Benton. He is survived by his daughters, Abbigail and Megan Benton; mother of his children, Rhonda L. Benton; brothers, Thomas (Melanie) and William Benton; nieces, Brittany, Lauren and Leah; and nephew, Benjamin. The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019