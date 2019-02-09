Timothy Brent Martinson



Born in Cleveland Ohio, a city he knew like the back of his hand, he was the beloved husband of Patricia Martinson, son of the late Gene and Ginny Martinson and is survived by his mother Helen Blose. He leaves behind his loving brothers and sisters, Lance Martinson, Mark Blose, Jimmy and Kathy (Herlinger) Blose, Linda (Martinson) and John Zoltowsky, Lisa (Blose) and Jay Johnson. He was a stand in dad for nephews, Ernest and Chris Hoffman, John Mcdonie and Steven Wilber, and leaves behind many more nephews and nieces that loved their Uncle Tim. He attended Tri-C for a short period of time but found himself a master at making Toys at Little Tikes and soon followed a path to management there. He continued that career with Step2 until ultimately joining Akron Metro Transit Authority where his navigation skills came in handy. He always took the road less traveled and loved to explore places he'd never been. "I have been lucky enough to have loved deeply, and been loved deeply what more can you ask for."



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019