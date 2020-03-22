|
My wonderful husband and companion of 45 years passed away March 13 at 11 A.M. Tim was born August 26, 1955 and was much loved by his parents, Raymond and Barbara Costello; sisters, Susan and Patty; and brother, Michael who preceded him in death. He is survived by loving family members Charlene (David) Winebrenner, Donna Costello and Sean Costello. In 2005, Tim suffered a significant stroke and for the last 15 years was so courageous, never showing a sign of self pity. We traveled extensively before and after the stroke and Tim loved his four dogs, Burdy, Lucy the girl dog, Sassyfrassy and little Bridgett and of course Grey Kitty. Tim was gregarious unpredictable and so much fun to be with and devoted time to helping others overcome their disabilities. Tim, we will miss you so much but we know we see you again in Heaven, sharing your love of antique cars with the appropriate angels. Any donations in remembrance of Tim will be made to "One of a Kind" pet adoption and may be sent to me, David Fisher, 901 Sovereign Rd, 44303. Goodbye dear friend and God bless us all.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020