Timothy E. Heckaman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tim Heckaman, 76, passed away May 11, 2020. He was born May 2, 1944 in Canton to the late Edward and Marjorie Heckaman. Tim was retired from AEP Company and was a member of The Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club and The Eagles. He enjoyed boating on Portage Lakes with his wife Mary and all of his friends and family. Tim is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Scott (Laura) Heckaman; stepson, Glen (Laura) Wackerly; stepdaughters, Cheri Heckaman and Kristen (Kory) Knetsch; nine grandchildren; as well as many friends. Due to the current pandemic and Tim's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Akron General Foundation, 1 Akron General Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307. Please write on the memo line Tim Heckaman - Cancer Center. Please keep the entire Heckaman family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved