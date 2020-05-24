Tim Heckaman, 76, passed away May 11, 2020. He was born May 2, 1944 in Canton to the late Edward and Marjorie Heckaman. Tim was retired from AEP Company and was a member of The Turkeyfoot Sportsman Club and The Eagles. He enjoyed boating on Portage Lakes with his wife Mary and all of his friends and family. Tim is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Scott (Laura) Heckaman; stepson, Glen (Laura) Wackerly; stepdaughters, Cheri Heckaman and Kristen (Kory) Knetsch; nine grandchildren; as well as many friends. Due to the current pandemic and Tim's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of a life well lived will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Akron General Foundation, 1 Akron General Ave., Akron, Ohio 44307. Please write on the memo line Tim Heckaman - Cancer Center. Please keep the entire Heckaman family in your thoughts during this difficult time by sharing a message or memory on our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.