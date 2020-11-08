Timothy E. Reilly, 83, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Akron. Tim was born in Akron on November 26, 1936 to the late Edward and Mary Reilly and was a lifelong area resident. He worked as the manager for printing services at the University of Akron, retiring after 28 years of service. Tim loved Corvettes and all animals, especially his doggies. He was a faithful member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. In addition to his parents; Tim was preceded in death by his brother, Mal Reilly and sister Hope Reilly. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Janice; sons, Jeff, Brian (Lori), and Shawn (Lori); six grandkids and one great-grandchild. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, November 13 at 11 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Road in Green. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.