Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
Timothy G. Mendenhall


1963 - 2020
NORTON -- Timothy G. "Tim" Mendenhall, 56, of Norton, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born December 10, 1963 in Richmond, IN to Shirley and the late Benny Mendenhall. Tim was a graduate of Wadsworth High School Class of 1982 and was employed by Arthur Middleton Capital Holdings. He loved spending time with his family and friends, riding his Harley Davidson, weight lifting and listening to music. Tim is survived by his son, Jacob; daughter, Jennifer; mother, Shirley; brother, Terry (Kelley) Mendenhall; sister, Sherry (Bill) Oehlenschlager; dog, Wilbur and a host of friends. A time to gather and celebrate Tim's life will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
