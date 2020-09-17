1/1
Timothy G. Wilson
STOW -- Timothy G. Wilson, 55, passed away peacefully September 15, 2020. Born to parents Don and Nancy (McGrath) Wilson on January 22, 1965, Tim graduated from Saint Vincent High School and obtained his master's degree in Geology from University of Akron. He enjoyed working at the EPA until his retirement. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Tim was a beloved and well respected brother, uncle and friend. He was well known for his quick wit, his loving nature, and his generosity. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Wilson; nephew, Mathew Nation. Tim was the youngest of nine children. He will be greatly missed by his siblings; Don (Pat) Wilson, Claire Anne Wilson, Bob (Carol) Wilson, Mary Beth (Mike) Wallman, Nancy (Ken) Anderson, Kathleen Wilson and Jeannie (Tom) Considine; 23 loving nieces and nephews; 42 great-nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. Father Andrew Gonzalez celebrant. A Rosary service and visitation will take place at 12 p.m. Friday at Redmon Funeral Home prior to Mass. Burial, Silver Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
