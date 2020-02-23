|
Timothy Gaskins, Jr. Timothy Gaskins, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully February 19, 2020. He was born in Akron to the late Timothy Sr. and Ruby (Knight) and retired from the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company with 33 years of service. Timothy was active in the deaf community for many years. He was a member of the Deaf Outreach Church of North Canton, enjoyed camping with the Ohio Silent Wanderers Club and belonged to the Akron Deaf Anglers Club. He was also a skilled craftsmen, able to fix just about anything. He is survived by his wife, Dortha, to whom he was a devoted husband for 68 years; daughters, Donna (Eddie) Sloan and Lori (Steve) Schapel; grandchildren, Joseph (Allison) Burick, Jerred Sloan and Nathan and Emma Schapel; great-great grandchildren, Gabriella, Jackson and Olivia; and brother-in-law, William Morrison. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Deaf Outreach Church, 2200 Greensburg Rd., North Canton, OH 44720 with Pastor Darwin Smith officiating. Calling hours will be at church for two hours prior to the service, from 1 - 3 p.m. Private burial at Rose Hill Burial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in memory of Timothy. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020