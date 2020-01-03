|
Timothy Iro Powell, was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 21, 1949 to Richard W. Powell and Ruth Metzger Powell. After a short battle with liver cancer, he went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2019. Timothy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jane (Jody) Powell and his brothers, Rick and Dan Powell. His legacy will live on in their three daughters, Meghan Fricke (Ryan), Kirsten Shellenbarger (Toby), Erin Bivens (Nic); and his six grandchildren, Abigail, Brock, Tyler, Ethan, Benjamin, and Mackenzie. Tim was a graduate of Ottawa Hills in Toledo, Ohio and attended Defiance College, where he was a member of Theta Xi Fraternity. Tim was a hospital Corpsman stationed with the Marine Corps and during his active duty, was stationed stateside at Bethesda Naval Memorial Hospital. A resident of Uniontown since 1983, he was a proud member of the community and was the voice of the Uniontown parade and festival for over 30 years. Tim was also a founding and active member of the Advent Lutheran Church. Anyone who knew him, knew he was a huge Ohio State fan and loved to root on his Buckeyes. He retired in the fall of 2018 from Sterling Jewelers. Stories and memories will be shared at Advent Lutheran Church, 1516 Edison Street, Uniontown, Ohio, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., followed by a Memorial Service, Pastor Bob Cheyney will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that memorial contributions be made to Advent Lutheran Church or to the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Center, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, Ohio 44333, in Tim's name. The family has entrusted Tim's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to reminisce, share their prayers, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 3, 2020