Timothy J. House


1972 - 2020
Timothy J. House Obituary
MIAMISBURG/WADSWORTH -- Timothy J. House, 48, formerly of Wadsworth more recently of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020. He was born January 31, 1972 in Athens, OH to Joel and Rebecca (nee Thomas) House. Mr. House was a self employed communications technician. He was a very talented musician playing the saxophone, clarinet, flute, guitar and keyboards. In addition to being a talented musician he was a talented writer and had published several poetry books and a novel. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Marguerite House and Cecil and Maude (Buffington) Thomas. Tim is survived by his parents, Joel and Rebecca House of Wadsworth; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Diana House and their children Amelia, Olivia and Alexander all of Austin, Texas. A private memorial service will be conducted at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth with Pastor Daniel Heberkost officiating. In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic and keeping the health of the community in mind, all services will be private. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 20, 2020
