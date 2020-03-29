Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
1948 - 2020
Timothy James Roy, age 71, of Akron, Ohio, passed away suddenly on March 25, 2020 from heart failure. Timothy J. Roy was born in Brewer, Maine on June 27, 1948 to Thomas G. Roy and Mary Ida (nee Smith) Roy. He grew up in Maine and New Hampshire, attending St. Leo's Parochial School in Gonic, NH and graduating in 1966 from Spaulding High School in Rochester, NH. While attending New Hampshire Technical Institute, he married his childhood sweetheart, Bonnie Ann Quiet, who died in 1999. Tim graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, MA. Following graduation, he and his family moved to Akron, Ohio, where he worked for The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company for 31 years before retiring early to pursue his passions of British car restoration, creative automotive work and Red Sox baseball. He was proud of his beautiful restorations and of many car show awards. During retirement, he also consulted for Sumitomo Rubber Industries Automotive Technology (SRIAT) on tire testing program development. Tim is survived by his wife, Patricia Clark Roy of Akron; his three children, Angela Roy Kelly (husband, Dan; grandchildren, Nathan and Nolan) of Wadsworth, Ohio; Rebecca Roy McClain (partner, Philip Kannal, grandchildren, Alissa, Kara and Mason) of North Canton, Ohio; and Matthew James Roy (wife, Patty Allison-Roy and granddaughter, Abbigail) of Berea, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister, Coline Goodrich of Melbourne, Fla., many nieces and nephews and their families, and many members of the Quiet family, who considered him one of their own. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sister, Joanne Deeds. No calling hours are planned. Burial will be in Richmond, VT at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.jimmyfund.org/gift to honor his favorite team, the Boston Red Sox. All arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron, Ohio. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 29, 2020
