|
|
Timothy John Walter, Jr., 31, passed away December 1, 2019 due to an illness that he fought for the last 5 years. He is survived by his father, Timothy Walter, Sr., and his mother and stepfather, Samantha and Mike Braybon, his sister, Stefanie Walter, and his two beautiful children, Cameron and Layla Walter. Tim was a very caring man. He would do all he could to help another. He worked as a Professional Garage Door Service Tech, which he began at the age of 10 working alongside his father. He loved cars, playing pool, but more than anything, he loved his children. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 4 pm at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to IBH at www.IBH.org. Full obituary and guestbook at www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019