Timothy Joseph Rauh, Sr.



Timothy Joseph Rauh, Sr. passed on the morning of July 4, due to complications from diabetes, resulting in heart failure.



He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Catherine; children, Tim, Jr. (Lisa), Mary (Matthew), Chris (Kathleen), Judy (Jeff) and Elizabeth; as well as grandchildren, Allison, Maribeth, Andrew, Mackenzie, Adam, Callan and Brian.



At the time of his passing, he was a resident of The Peaks Care Center in Longmont, Colorado. Tim and Catherine were long-time residents of Michigan, including in Dearborn, West Olive, and Grand Haven. In 2018, the couple moved to Denver to be closer to family.



Originally from Akron, Ohio, Tim attended St. Sebastian School and graduated from Buchtel High School in 1949. In 1955, he received his Bachelor's in Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame. After a tour in the U.S. Navy, Tim pursued a career in sales at Goodyear Tire and Rubber, and ultimately started his own sales representative company, Ceeco Equipment Company of Michigan.



Tim loved to golf, tell jokes, and spend time at the lake. He will be missed by his family and friends. Tim was 86 years old. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019