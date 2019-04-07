Home

Faulhaber Funeral Home - Broadview Heights
7915 Broadview Road
Broadview Heights, OH 44147
(440) 526-7315
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
5:30 PM
Richfield Masonic Hall
3750 Grant St.
Richfield, OH
Timothy K. Lisowski Obituary
Timothy K. Lisowski

Timothy K. Lisowski 57, Beloved son of the late Edmund and Hildegard. Father of Julia and

Angelica. Fiance of Becky. Brother of Linda (William) Courtock, the late Thomas (Eileen), Sharon Mayher, Gary (Marilyn), Mark

(Deborah), Edmund Jr., Steven (Deanne), and Eric. Grandfather and the uncle and cousin of many.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at Richfield Masonic Hall, 3750 Grant St., Richfield. Contributions can be made to the .

ARRANGEMENTS BY DONALD A. FAULHABER FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
