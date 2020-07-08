Timothy Albert Kniss, born October 5, 1958, was called home to God on Friday, May 1, 2020. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, his family was unable to conduct calling hours in May, so a celebration of life/calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Tim's memory to the Summit County Astronomy Club, 2850A West Market Street, Fairlawn OH 44333. For a full obituary and a place to leave stories and memories of Tim, please visit www.anthonyfh.com
. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)