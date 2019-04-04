Timothy L.



Benton



Timothy L. Benton passed away on March 31, 2019.



He was born February 2, 1956, to the late Ernest Carl and Norma Jean Benton in Barberton, Ohio. Family and friends will remember Timmy as a life-long experienced prankster without discrimination. But, there is so much more to his extraordinary life...



A 1974 graduate of Copley High School, Timmy found his love of woodworking and music through shop class and the high school marching band. Shortly after graduation, he moved to Phoenix, Ariz. and pursued his music passion by joining the band, Stampfly Jams, later known as The Eruptors. A proud moment was winning First Place Battle of the Bands in Phoenix. Timmy's love for the change of seasons drew him back to Ohio in 1980. He couldn't take the heat! So he loaded up the custom orange-crush Ford Econoline van and his one-wheeled trailer and made the trip home.



He perfected his woodworking craft in Mom's basement, then moved on to open Custom Carpentry in Wadsworth Ohio, producing cabinetry and furniture. His dream of a more successful business became a reality in the early 1980s when he purchased property in Medina Ohio and became the founder and proud owner of Countermakers, Inc, creating custom countertops. Later, he realized his ultimate dream, building his "mansion on the hill".



His true passion was music. He was a self-taught musician, songwriter, and entertainer. Any gathering would not be complete without Timmy, his guitar and a song about a chicken. Hours were spent in his home recording studio, where he composed and produced with copy-write two CD's he called "A Compilation of Songs Reflecting My Life."



He could often be found hiking or biking on the Towpath, where he appreciated nature in every form. His love of the outdoors, motivated him towards The Mobile Countertop Advisory Unit/RV to travel the country. Most phone call updates ended with "The Party Is On"!



Timmy was a man of many talents and will be remembered as a generous, kind-hearted brother who loved his family and friends. Notoriously late, there's no one who could brighten your day, lift your spirits or make you laugh just by walking in the room. And if you were lucky enough to be the focus of one of his pranks, you got a "little ditty" written about you!



Timmy, "We Just Ain't Right" without you.



Timmy is survived by his siblings, Ernie (MaryLisa) Benton, Diana (Bill) Siegenthaler, Renee (Jeff) Kriebel, Donnie (Lynn) Benton, Jan (Jeff) Jackson, Keith Benton, Tim O'Daniel, and seven nieces and nephews who knew him as "Chunky



Uncle."



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or The Cuyahoga Valley National Park in memory of Timmy. Condolences and memories can be shared with Tim's family at the funeral home website.



330-825-3633



Bacher-Norton Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary