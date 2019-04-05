Home

Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Timothy L. Benton

Timothy L.

Benton

Timothy L. Benton passed away on March 31, 2019.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or The Cuyahoga Valley National Park in memory of Timmy. Condolences and memories can be shared with Tim's family at the funeral home website.

330-825-3633

Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
