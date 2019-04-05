|
|
Timothy L.
Benton
Timothy L. Benton passed away on March 31, 2019.
Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, OH 44203, on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The or The Cuyahoga Valley National Park in memory of Timmy. Condolences and memories can be shared with Tim's family at the funeral home website.
330-825-3633
Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019