|
|
Timothy L. Fry, 63, of New Franklin, went home to be with the Lord after a battle with cancer. Tim was a 1976 graduate of Manchester High School in Akron and attended Lincoln Tech automotive training in Indianapolis. Tim owned his own transmission repair shop for many years and later was employed by LKQ of Akron. Preceded in death by his father Albert; Tim is survived by his sons, Maxwell and Samuel Fry, mother, Elsie Fry; sisters, Mary Provens (Mark), Alice Nandihalli (Ujjana); brother, Danny Fry (Michelle) as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. The family wants to recognize special friends Shawn Wimer, Becky and Melissa Adrion for their unconditional love and support. Tim was a member of the Salt Fork Shooting Club. As many family and friends know, Tim was an amazing mechanic who enjoyed restoring classic cars and was a true MOPAR man. Tim was a member of the Manchester United Methodist Church and donations may be given in his name to the church in lieu of flowers. A Memorial Service will be held SATURDAY, 12:00 p.m. (NOON) at the Manchester United Methodist Church, 5625 Manchester Rd., Akron, Pastor Craig D'Anniballe officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time AT THE CHURCH. Burial at Manchester Cemetery will take place at a later date. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com, Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 23, 2020