Timothy M. Lenihan, 70, passed away May 12, 2020 at Summa Barberton Hospital. Tim was born in Akron and was an area resident all his life where he retired from Northeast Tire Molds. He was a proud Army Veteran serving in Vietnam where he was a tunnel rat and point man. Tim received two purple hearts and many other medals that he was proud of. He enjoyed doing projects around his house and sharing his accomplishments with his family and friends. He loved to party and have a good time but most of all loved his family and spending time with them. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Stella; and wife, Judith; He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Nancy J.; children, Pat Lenihan, Tracy (Anthony Corinella) Lenihan, Teresa (Troy) Frank and Glenn (Cyndi); stepsons, Terry (Chelle) Wood and Danny Wood; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and countless friends. Due to the current restrictions with COVID-19, private calling hours and funeral service was held for the family. Entombment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.