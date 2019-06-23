Timothy "Tim" McElhattan



Timothy Earl McElhattan stepped from this life into heaven at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at his residence in New Franklin at the age of 73. He spent his first Father's Day with his Heavenly Father on the very next day! Tim was a loving, devoted father to his two sons, Ward and Geoff; as well as a loving, devoted true soul mate to his wife of 39 years, Julie.



Tim was born May 18, 1946 in Akron to Earl and Viola "Vi" McElhattan. He graduated from Kenmore H.S. and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for Americhem for over 40 years, retiring in 2018.



Some of Tim's favorite things were: cycling with Julie, rock music, his church (Arlington Memorial Baptist), John Wayne movies (his favorite was Hatari), his collection of baseball caps, watching baseball on TV (especially the College World Series), and cars (having just purchased his dream car -a blue 2019 Dodge Challenger), and of course hamburgers and hotdogs.



Tim was preceded in death by his wife, Julie and his mother, "Vi" McElhattan. He is survived by his father, Earl "Mac" McElhattan; brother, Randy; sons, Ward (Susie) and Geoff (Amy); grandchildren, Brooke, Mikah Noel, and Adrielle along with Jaelyn, Josiah, and Mya Lawrence, who also called him Papa Tim and their parents, Jonas and Stacy; and many other blessed friends and relatives.



Per Tim's request, there will be no funeral service. However, there will be a Celebration of Life with a cookout on June 29th from 4 to 6 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Baptist Church's Life Impact Center, 2330 E. Market St., Akron. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haven of Rest Ministries. Condolences and memories may be shared with Tim's family at the funeral home website.







