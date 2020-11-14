Timothy Gerard McMullen was born on November 10, 1952 and passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020. His family and friends were thinking of him throughout his birthday and then that evening he was able to celebrate with his family and friends that were waiting for him in heaven. Tim was born in Akron, Ohio to Patricia (Pat) and Myrl (Mac) McMullen. He grew up and resided in Cuyahoga Falls where he met his future bride on a blind date. Through good times and bad, Tim and Lynette were best friends and survived everything together. Tim worked for Bridgestone Firestone for over 41 years where he made many memories and good friends before he retired in 2015. Tim was known for his humor, kindness, and quiet manner. His incredible quick wit defined him. He always had family and friends laughing. He was proud of his Irish heritage and loved to celebrate it with family and friends. He loved deeply and quietly and often showed it through holiday cards, letters, or phone calls to loved ones. He enjoyed family time more than anything. There were family vacations to Salt Fork, times at "The Lake," and many times on the back porch at home. He loved keeping up family traditions and they will never be the same without him. His much-loved dog Olive is missing him greatly while family and friends share so many great and funny memories through their tears. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Mac. He is survived by his loving wife of over 43 years, Lynette; his daughter, Brittany (Michael); son, Ryan (Adem); his beloved granddaughter, Mia; and sister, Peggy (Terry). He will also be forever remembered by his aunt, Sr. Eileen; brother-in-law, Lynn (Connie); niece, Sherri (Brad) with great-nieces, Raegan and Ivy; nephew, David (Jean); nephew, Kenneth; nephew, Timothy (Amy); cousin, Kathy (Randy); many other loving cousins and friends. Calling hours will be Sunday, November 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home (811 Grant St). Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Eugene's Church. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required during calling hours, mass and interment. Please visit Tim's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com
to view or leave condolences.