1/1
Timothy Michael Leonard
1953 - 2020
(Mike) Timothy Michael Leonard (Mike) lost his brave battle with kidney cancer on June 17, 2020 at his home in Tucson, Arizona. He was born in Akron, Ohio on October 23, 1953 to Timothy W. Leonard, Jr. and Marilyn Ann (Croft) Leonard. After graduating from Cuyahoga Falls High School, Mike made his mark in the Akron area as a drummer for several bands before traveling west and settling in Tucson in the late 1970s. There he fell in love with the sunshine, wide open spaces and open roads to ride his Indian motorcycle. He fulfilled many of his ambitions including taking a year off to sail the Baja, meeting many new people and living each day anew, totally dependent on what the water, the land, his knowledge and talents could provide. Later, he enjoyed being a trick shooter in Old West shows in Tombstone. Music always remained a part of his life as he formed and joined bands as a drummer or guitarist. Not to be hindered by his illness, during this last year, Mike took on learning how to fly and handle drones, always working to improve his techniques. Go to YouTube Mike'sDrones2020 to view some of his videos. In his professional life, Mike worked for Truly Nolan, ProMax, Hertz and had recently retired from Vermeer. Preceded in death by his parents, and his son, Christopher Michael Leonard, Mike is survived by his spouse, Kathleen Leonard; sisters, Jeanne Neville of Canfield, OH, Claudia Perge (Lou) of Silver Lake, OH and granddaughter Courteney Leonard of Erie, PA. Cremation services by Avenidas Funeral Home. Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Tucson.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
