Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
Timothy Pavkov Obituary
Timothy Pavkov

Timothy Pavkov passed away June 23, 2019. He was born April 29, 1950 to Louis and Violet Pavkov. He retired from Yellow Trucking Company. He enjoyed hunting, cruises, dancing and family get-togethers.

Tim leaves behind his devoted wife, Mona, as they just celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. He also leaves behind his sons, Matthew, Stephen and David; step-daughters, Monica and Melissa; four grandchildren; one great grandson; sisters, Becki (Bill) Blanco and Sandy (Greg) Park; along with many other family and friends.

Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m., where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery, Cleveland, OH.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, in memory of Tim.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, in memory of Tim.

Bacher-Norton

(330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 25, 2019
