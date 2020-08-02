Timothy R. McKlusky, of Akron passed away at his home on his 69th birthday, July 13, 2020. He was born on July 13, 1951, the son of Robert Earl and Audrey Jean Verlander McKlusky. Tim was preceded in death by his father. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Irene; mother, Audrey Jean; brothers, Kevin (Sally) McKlusky and Sean (Sarah) McKlusky; mother-in-law, Mary Edmondson; father-in-law, Douglas (Sandra) Edmondson; brother-in-law, Douglas Edmondson; step-children, DeShawn Edmondson, Mary Edmondson, Iris (B.J.) Edmondson, and Isak Edmondson; step-niece, Janet and Mary Linton; a host of grandchildren; special aunt-in-law, Maggie Mosley; cousin, Valerie Ann Trimble; many extended family members and friends. Tim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving two tours during the Vietnam War. He loved going to the casino, and spending time on his computer. Tim loved a good cup of coffee, and spending time with his family. Tim battled for years with Multiple Sclerosis, and donated his body to science to contribute to the knowledge and future cure of the disease. He will be cremated, and will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. There will be a repass to celebrate Tim's life- please contact his family for details. To share a memory of Tim, please scroll below.