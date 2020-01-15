Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Timothy R. Taylor Jr.

Timothy R. Taylor Jr. Obituary
Timothy R. Taylor, Jr. Timothy R. Taylor, Jr., 52, passed away on January 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Tim was a graduate of Garfield High School, class of 1985. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rose Taylor and brother, Todd Taylor. Tim will be dearly missed by his father and stepmother, Timothy and Mary Taylor Sr.; brothers, Damian (Samantha) Taylor and Jeremy (Vanessa) Taylor; one niece, four nephews, all of Southern California; other relatives, and friends. Per Tim's wishes, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
